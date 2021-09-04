DMX’s fiancée says their 5-year-old son, Exodus, is still struggling with his father’s death.

On Friday, Desiree Lindstrom took to Instagram to share her child’s sorrowful wish to be with the late rapper, who died less than five months ago at age 50.

“It’s so sad and heartbreaking as a mother when your son ask mommy when can we go and be with daddy and God in heaven…!” she wrote in an Instagram story, as pointed out by HotNewHipHop. “He misses his daddy so much.”

X died on April 9, after a week of being on life support. Several months after his death, the Westchester County medical examiner’s office determined X had died from “a cocaine-induced heart attack that resulted in a lack of blood circulation to his brain.” The New York native had been quite open about his substance addiction over the past years, having faced a number of legal problems as well as time in rehab for his drug abuse.

In a 2020 episode of Talib Kweli’ People’s Party show, X got candid about his issues with addiction, and said it was one of his mentors who introduced him to crack at just 14.

”He passed the blunt around and… I hit the blunt,” X said. “I never felt like this before it fucked me up. I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack … Why would you do that to a child? He was like 30 and he knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to someone who looks up to you?”

X and Lindstrom got engaged in 2019. She continues to pay tribute to the rapper on Instagram, where she shares old photos of him and Exodus during their short time together.