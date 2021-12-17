Justin Jay has spent the last five years turning his Fantastic Voyage imprint that allowed free-spirited music lovers to pull up a chair and explore the outer regions of sound. To celebrate hitting the five-year mark, Justin Jay embarked on an ambitious task: compiling 100 bangers into one statement on the label's progress thus far. This resulted in the aptly-titled Fantastic Voyage: 5 Year Compilation, which was split up between three “discs” that explored the different facets of Justin Jay’s musical interests, ranging from more singer-songwriter vibes to the cacophony of sound that producers like Anna Morgan, BOT, and Chicago’s DJ Earl provide. Speaking of Earl…

The Teklife representer contributed the moody footwork gem “HelpMe” to the compilation, but doubled down and sorted out an exclusive 30-minute mix to go along with it. This tour de force runs the gamut of what Earl is about, getting the energy high and your feet workin’. There’s no tracklist, so don’t ask, but Earl enters the mix swinging and doesn’t stop for the next 30 minutes. Perfect set to wrap gifts to, escape these insane times to, or go on a (socially distanced) jog to. Live your life to this. Stream the full mix below!