DDG and trap producer OG Parker have teamed up to deliver their new joint project Die 4 Respect with appearances from Lil Yachty, Youngboy Never Broke Again, PNB Rock, 42 Dugg, and more.

The YouTuber-turned-rapper has come a long way from daily vlogging, and Die 4 Respect is DDG’s latest entry to separate himself from that previous life. With impressive performances from Lil Yachty and Youngboy Never Broke Again tacked on, DDG and OG Parker put together a comprehensive project highlighting the strengths that DDG has honed since dropping his debut album Valedictorian.

When talking to Complex about the process of putting his debut album together, DDG said it took a couple of years to narrow down what songs he wanted to include that would best show his versatility,

“It’s been maybe like a year or two of just working, ever since I’ve been with Epic. I’ve got a lot of songs, so it’s a lot of songs that didn’t make the project. But the ones that I picked out, I wanted to just show my versatility and everything different about my music.”

DDG is still riding the success from his track “Moonwalking in Calabasas,” featuring Blueface, which is also featured on this project. The song has eclipsed 150 million global streams and 38 million views on Youtube. The rapper also dropped a music video for his song “Money Long” featuring 42 Dugg.

As we continue to watch DDG grow in the rap game, listen to his new project with OG Parker, Die 4 Respect, down below.