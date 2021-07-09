After sharing details of his upcoming second album, We’re All In This Alone Together, earlier this week, Dave is about to spin fans into another frenzy with its lead single, “Clash”, featuring none other than Stormzy. “Clash” marks the first official collab between Dave and Stormzy, two of the UK’s biggest rappers, which comes after years of comradery and mutual admiration.

Produced by Kyle Evans, the South London pair fire off lyrical nukes over the piano-led, drill-tinged instrumental, which sees them flex about their expensive timepieces, exclusive sneakers, and generally being the top boys in British rap. The Edem Wornoo-directed visuals match the flex of the song, too: with Aston Martin whips, Louis Vuttion fits, and a sea of party people, “Clash” is a celebration of Dave and Stormzy’s wins in life.

Speaking with GQ about the new album, Dave said: “I know in my head the album I’m creating. This is the most intricate and complex story from a kid who has just come off the back of all of this tension and perceived success in the general public, and an acting career, and this love of film, this main-character syndrome, delving back into where he is from and where his family is from. And that’s not just in lyrics and content; that’s in production, in sound, in features, in style, and using these things as a journey, a character development between love interests, the way we speak about the world. There is a magic to it! I feel like my first album was a concept, but this is canon.”

Pre-order We’re All Alone In This Together (due July 23)​​​​​​ right here.