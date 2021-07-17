Back in June, when Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro filed a lawsuit against Roc-A-Fella Records co-owner Dame Dash, Dash pushed back against the story, saying that he was merely trying to sell his one-third stake in the label.



But now it seems the relationship has taken a more sour turn, as Dash this week filed a countersuit with the New York Supreme Court against Jay, saying that the legendary rapper wrongfully took the streaming rights of Reasonable Doubt for himself.



“From my perspective, it feels like this was all done to devalue this asset,” Dash told HipHopDX of the lawsuit. “I just don’t understand why. What’s odd is that they knew I was only trying to sell one-third, but they’re trying to say I tried to sell the whole thing. But we all know that that’s not the case, so why do they keep saying it? The question is, why is it such a big deal? Why is everyone so scared for me to sell my one-third?”



As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Dash’s suit accuses Jay of transferring the streaming rights of the project to S. Carter Enterprises LLC without authorization from Roc-A-Fella Records. Dash is seeking a minimum of $1 million in damages, citing unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty, replevin and conversion. “Honestly, I think this is corny,” Dash told DX. “If there’s an issue, just call me. Why do I have to hear it? Why do I have to get sued?”



Dash went on to say that at the end of the day, he just wants to be allowed to live his life. “I don’t want to deal with this shit,” he said. “I just want to go and have the life of being an artist, start working on love, my family. I’m doing things my way.”