DaBaby and Roddy Ricch joined forces to perform their smash hit “Rockstar” during the 2021 Grammy Awards. The track is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

With a special appearance from Anthony Hamilton and a choir backing them up, Roddy and DaBaby owned the stage like the rockstars they are. With the entire ensemble adorning all-white outfits, DaBaby orchestrated their musical accompaniment while Roddy spat his verse and Anthony Hamilton delivered powerful vocals.

“Rockstar” is up for several awards tonight and has been making waves since it was released off of DaBaby’s last studio album, Blame it on Baby. This past summer, when protests erupted across the country, DaBaby released a BLM Remix of “Rockstar” focusing on police brutality. The music video for the song sent a powerful message as well, depicting DaBaby getting stopped-and-frisked.

“Rockstar” left a lasting impact after it was released, and now it’s competing to take home some serious hardware for both artists. Watch their full performance up top.