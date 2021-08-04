Several national LGBTQ and HIV-focused organizations have released an open letter to DaBaby following his recent homophobic remarks and subsequent apologies.

A group of 11 organizations, including GLAAD and the Black AIDS Institute, have requested a private meeting with the Charlotte rapper to educate him about HIV in the hopes that he could serve as a long-term advocate for the condition.

“We heard your inaccurate and harmful comments at Rolling Loud and have read your Instagram apology,” the letter reads. “However, at a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and queer and transgender people of color, a dialogue is critical. We must address the miseducation about HIV, expressed in your comments, and the impact it has on various communities.”

Elsewhere in the letter, the organizations wrote that DaBaby could be an important voice if he shared accurate information about HIV with his fanbase.

“You can be a powerful and influential voice, especially across your home base in the South, where the Black community’s needs are notoriously under-represented across every public spectrum,” the statement continues. “We encourage you to share this information with your fans and followers, and become an agent of truth and change.”

Also on Wednesday, Miley Cyrus issued a statement on Instagram in which she encouraged “love, acceptance, and open mindedness,” in regards to the DaBaby situation. “It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds,” Miley added. She also told DaBaby to DM her. “Would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!” she wrote in the caption.