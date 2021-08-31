Black leaders from nine HIV organizations met with DaBaby during a private meeting, where they say the rapper engaged in “meaningful dialogue,” Billboard reports.

DaBaby spoke virtually with the leaders “to discuss HIV facts and share personal stories of living and thriving with HIV,” the organizations announced Tuesday. It came after they called for a meetig in an Aug. 4 open letter in response to his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami in July.

“The open letter to DaBaby was our way to extend him the same grace each of us would hope for,” the organizations shared. “Our goal was to ‘call him in instead of calling him out.’ We believed that if he connected with Black leaders living with HIV that a space for community building and healing could be created. We are encouraged he swiftly answered our call and joined us in a meaningful dialogue and a thoughtful, educational meeting.”