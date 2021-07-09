DaBaby doesn’t have time for haters as he preps his next album.

The North Carolina rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a bold update on his upcoming full-length offering.

“This will be my third consecutive No. 1 album, you see what I’m saying?” DaBaby proclaimed. “So, all you dirty dog ass, dickriding, hating ass bitches, understand me, man. When this new one drop, I’ma politely let you motherfuckers get right back on this dick, n***a…right back on this motherfuckin’ dick, n***a, soon as that new shit drop, ’cause yo, I’m cut like that, n***a.”

He continued, “I’m the best at doing what I do, so believe that, man. New album on the way, will be a No. 1 album. Will be No. 1 on Billboard again, all that pussy ass shit, see what I’m saying? You bitches be ready, man. Lace your shoes, man. It’s go time.”

DaBaby has reason to be confident: His last two albums, 2020’s Blame It on Baby and 2019’s KIRK, both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has already scored eight platinum-selling solo singles: “Rockstar” (5x), “Suge” (4x), “Bop” (3x), “Vibez” (2x), “Toes” (2x), “Intro” (1x), “Goin Baby” (1x), and “Baby Sitter" (1x).

While he preps his forthcoming album, DaBaby has kept fans satisfied by releasing several one-off singles, including the recently released solo tracks “Red Light Green Light” and “Ball If I Want To.”