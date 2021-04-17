Although Juicy J has been unapologetic about his history of drug use, the Memphis rapper refused to let the habit get out of hand.

During a recent interview with VladTV, Three 6 Mafia member Crunchy Black revealed Juicy had issued fines for the crew if they allowed drugs to get in the way of their work. Crunchy shared this detail while discussing substance abuse within the music business, and whether any of the Three 6 Mafia members had ever OD’d.

“I don’t think none of us OD’d or no shit like that. We had Juicy.” Crunchy said. “Juicy is the father of all the Three 6 Mafia and he’d tell you, ‘N***a, if you do too much, we’ll fine you.’ And he’ll fine the fuck out of you, and [DJ] Paul would be with him with that shit.”

Crunchy said he “appreciated” those fines, because they kept him in line.

“I’m still here ’cause if it wasn’t for the fines, I probably would be gettin’ high as fuck,” he said.

Crunchy went to clarify that members weren’t penalized for simply consuming drugs; instead, they were slapped with fines if their drug use made it difficult for the group to fulfill their obligations.

“[We wouldn’t get punished] if we got high, but if we let the drugs get in the way of studio [sessions], shows. You know what I’m sayin’?” Crunchy continued. “Important stuff that they would set up for us, because we wanted them to do it and that was their job. And then we’d come behind them when they set up big shit like this, and then we don’t show up, or show up fucked up on drugs.”

You can check out the full interview up top.

Just weeks after Juice WRLD’s drug-induced fatal seizure, Juicy was among the many rappers who were criticized for glorifying drug use in their music. Juicy responded to the backlash with the following tweet: