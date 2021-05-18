South London-based radio station Croydon 97.8FM, a Black-owned and not-for-profit organisation, has announced that they will officially be launching as an FM station.

Croydon FM was only launched three years ago, by founder and local resident Clive Campbell, but since then it’s grown to become a cornerstone of London culture, supporting community projects, creating jobs and backing youth training and local events. A lot of the station’s 44-strong staff are also involved in the running of Croydon Boxpark and The Ends Festival, adding further to their message of community.