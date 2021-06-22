While Britney Spears has remained mostly silent regarding her father’s years-long conservatorship over her life and finances, court records obtained by the New York Times show that the pop star reportedly was opposed to it earlier on than previously known, and expressed her concerns more frequently than any of us knew.

Samuel D. Ingham III, Britney’s court-appointed lawyer, said she wanted to remove her father from his role in 2014, according to the documents, due to his drinking and other concerns.

In a 2016 report, a court investigator reportedly wrote that “she articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” and that Britney herself said it had “too much control.” She reportedly said she wanted it terminated as soon as possible.

“She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of’ and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll,” the investigator wrote.

The documents also show that Spears received a weekly allowance of $2,000 even when her Vegas residency was taking off, and was often prevented from making minor changes to her life, like restaining her kitchen cabinets, which her father reportedly wouldn’t permit. MTV News previously reported on Britney’s allowance in 2008, which at the time was $1,500.

Spears also claimed that if she made a mistake, she’d deal with “very harsh” consequences, according to the obtained documents, and that the system “comes with a lot of fear.”

Britney is now set to speak to a Los Angeles court Wednesday, which she requested, as she’s expected to discuss her relationship with her father in what may or may not be a public hearing. To refresh on the 13-year conservatorship, take a peek at our 10 biggest takeaways from the NYT’s Framing Britney Spears documentary, which made waves earlier this year and pushed the Free Britney movement.