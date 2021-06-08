Conway the Machine has dropped off the video for his J.I.D and Ludacris-featuring song “Scatter Brain.”

In the visual, we see Conway in charge of some sort of operation that seems to be lucrative, since he’s surrounded by stacks of money. “It’s dope working with J.I.D, and Luda, and the director brought the vision to life beautifully,” Conway told Complex. “I’m excited for the fans to see this visual masterpiece for one of my favorite songs from La Maquina.”

“Scatter Brain” was released during the lead-up to the Griselda rapper’s latest project La Maquina, which boasted features from Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist, Daringer, Murda Beatz, and more. Conway, J.I.D Ludacris also performed their collaborative song on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show in May.

Watch the video for “Scatter Brain” at the top.