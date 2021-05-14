Conway the Machine took his J.I.D/Ludacris-featuring song “Scatter Brain” to the Tonight Show, which saw the trio perform the track amid a foggy set-up of old, static-filled TVs and cinder blocks.

“Scatter Brain” appeared on Conway’s recent 11-track project La Maquina, which also boasted features from 2 Chainz, fellow Griselda members Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher, and more.

In addition to the Fallon performance, Conway also sat down with Nadeska Alexis on Apple Music, where he discussed his relationship with Jay-Z, saying Hov is “just a regular dude like me.” Conway also said Jay isn’t working on new music.

“I’m like, ‘Yo, you gonna record more? You been cooking up, what you doing?’ And he actually was like, ‘Nah man, I ain’t, I ain’t,’ and he was saying the way he records is kinda like how I do it. It’s gotta be a vibe. Like, I gotta hear something, they gotta take me there, I gotta be experiencing something,” Conway said.

He continued, “I’m just sitting there soaking up jewels, you know what I’m saying. But that’s what it was like with Hov. I’m a listener, so, I’mma sit back and collect all the jewelry as [much] as I can.”

Watch Conway, J.I.D, and Ludacris’ performance of “Scatter Brain” at the top.