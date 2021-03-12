The melodic Alabama artist Clever has just burst onto the scene with his debut album Crazy featuring a star-studded line-up including Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Post Malone, and the late Juice WRLD.

As a debut album, Crazy is tone-setting for Clever. Consisting of 13 songs, each track on the album sends a different message and showcases a different complexion of Clever’s skills. In “Skittles,” the Alabama artist kicks back and delivers a rhythmic intro while he lets Lil Baby do what he does best and spit a smooth verse. But on “Rolls Royce,” Clever can be heard sparring with another crooning expert, Chris Brown. The entire album's entire tone remains consistent, though, no matter what all-star steps in to assist Clever.

Crazy feels somber, and the album cover reflects its content. It sounds like Clever is battling demons, but he’s winning. The previously released “Life’s A Mess” remix featuring Post Malone and Juice WRLD is reflective of this, feeling like a love song for the downtrodden grunge kids.

Prior to the release of Crazy, Clever shared the tracklist for the project in January. Not a common user of social media, the melancholy rapper has been sharing his excitement about the album coming out over the last few months.

Stream Clever’s debut album Crazy featuring Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Post Malone, and Juice WRLD down below.