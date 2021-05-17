Chloe Bailey has once again won the internet over with yet another captivating cover.

While the Chloe X Halle singer’s ride-or-die Halle has been abroad working on the live adaptation of The Little Mermaid, the older Bailey sister has been keeping fans fed with cover after cover these last few months. And on Sunday, much to the delight of the 100,000 people who tossed it a like on Twitter, her voice reached angelic levels in her latest rendition of Rihanna’s 2016 classic “Love On The Brain.”

Chloe delivered the Anti cut with precision, keeping the cover mostly true to the original with some extra vocal flourishes that only she can make happen. Toward the end of the cover, Chloe even hits a falsetto that’s absolutely to-die-for, putting it up there with her best yet. Of course, she’s previously shared covers of Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” The Weeknd’s “Earned It” and Giveon’s “Heart Anniversary.”

Recently, her cover of Cardi B’s “Be Careful” also earned plenty of love, with Cardi herself shouting it out on Twitter, “blushing” in the process.

“This is soo beautiful got me smiling from ear to ear and blushing maa hard,” Cardi tweeted earlier this month. “You see this how I thought I sounded on the track.”

After months of Chloe absolutely delivering in the vocal department with these solo covers, fans are still pretty psyched that her and Halle opted for separate social media accounts back in March, as they get to keep up with the pair as they live apart for the time being.