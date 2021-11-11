Casanova’s legal battle has become much more complicated.

According to a superseding indictment obtained by AllHipHop, the 35-year-old Brooklyn rapper is now facing an attempted murder charge in his federal racketeering case. The allegations stem from an October 2020 shooting outside the King of Diamonds nightclub in Miami. The New York Post reports an altercation ensued after a bystander allegedly called out Casanova—real name Caswell Senior—for throwing “the wrong gang sign.” Prosecutors say the rapper then asked the rival gang member, “You want to die tonight?” before his associate Jarrett “Jaycee” Crisler opened fire, wounding the man and another person outside the venue.

Authorities eventually confiscated Jaycee’s phone and found text messages in which he bragged about the attack: “Killed a n***a last night smh,” Jaycee allegedly wrote. “It’s on the news. 2 of them I only shot twice meaning I ain’t miss a shot … Greatest shot in the world U tryna challenge me? Lol.”

According to AllHipHop, Casanova and his co-defendant DeShawn “Don” Thomas were also accused of assaulting an individual in New York last year, as well as shooting at a rival gang in a separate Miami incident. The two were each charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

Casanova, who has remained behind bars since last year, maintains his innocence, and has called on his friends and fans for help.

“The charges against me are false, they don’t represent or reflect the person that I am,” he said in a statement posted to Instagram last month. “They are simply using my past criminal history to crucify me in court. I’m calling on all the great people with meaningful and powerful voices to help me with this matter. If there’s anything you can do to help whether if it’s contacting my legal attorney to see that I played NO role in this case or having a private investigator look into actual role and not the alleged accusations against me. Any help provided will be a blessing, because I feel defeated one’s past shouldn’t be the reason why you can’t be afforded a successful future.”