The internet can be a cruel and nasty place, and unfortunately, celebrities often experience the worst of it. Take Lizzo, who got emotional on Instagram Live recently, where she tearfully talked about how all the negativity she receives is weighing on her.

After a fan tweeted a recording from the IG Live her friend and recent collaborator Cardi B came to her defense.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive,” Cardi wrote in quote-tweet. “When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

As for Lizzo, she seems to be fed up with all the hate. “For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” she said in the IG Live. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

Cardi later hopped back on Twitter to defend the success of their new song “Rumors,” as well as Lizzo.

“Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy,” she wrote. “The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck.”

Lizzo has always been very vocal about body positivity, and a few months back she was a part of the Dove Self-Esteem Project. Leading up to the event, the rapper posted an unedited nude selfie with a message about loving who you are and affirming realistic body standards.