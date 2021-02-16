It looks like Cardi B has yet another successful single under her belt.

Billboard revealed on Tuesday that Cardi’s new single, “Up,” debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. Since its release on Feb. 5, the song has accumulated more than 31 million streams, 14 million in airplay audience, and 37,000 digital and physical copies sold. “Up” was also this week’s No. 1 in Digital Song Sales and Streaming Songs as well as being No. 1 on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs chart.

“Up” follows the success of singles like “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, becoming the ninth Hot 100 top 10 of her career. She has also registered at least one top 10 finish in each of the last five years, dating back to her breakthrough single “Bodak Yellow” in 2017. The single premiered with an accompanying video that has since grabbed more than 44 million views on YouTube.



Coming ahead of “Up” was Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.” The track has been sitting atop the chart for the fifth week. Following The Weeknd’s electric Super Bowl performance, “Blinding Lights,” jumped to No. 3 on the chart along with “Save Your Tears” at No. 4. The Weeknd’s double appearance and Cardi’s new single joins Pop Smoke’s smash “What You Know Bout Love” that inched its way back into the top 10 from No. 13 to No. 10.