Cardi B’s doppelgänger claims she doesn’t see the resemblance.

A New York woman named Ashley went viral this month for her uncanny likeness to the Grammy Award-winning rapper. It all began when her hairstylist Claudelande posted a video of Ashley rocking a new ’do as Cardi’s “Up” played in the background.

“6” frontal wig install with soft layers & curls 😍🖤🖤🖤” the video was captioned on Instagram. “My client is @iamcardib twin lol.”

The video showed Ashley sitting in a salon chair, donning a white tank and jeans as well as a hairstyle similar to those previously donned by Cardi. Fans immediately expressed disbelief over the resemblance, which was so strong that some have even referred to Ashley as “Cardi C” or “Cardi D.”

“So it’s not cardi b ?? Lmao I couldn’t tell at first,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Does cardi know she has a twin?” another added.

Ashley told Allure that she’s been compared to Cardi ever since 2015, around the time when the rapper made her first appearance on Love & Hip Hop: New York. The woman recalled going into a lounge that year and being told she looked a lot like the Bronx native. She says the comparisons have continued ever since, but doesn’t understand why.

“Everywhere I go, [I hear] ‘she looks like Cardi B.’ They’ll say it under their breath, and I’ll hear it,” she told the magazine. “I literally try to look every time somebody says it, but I don’t see it.”

So, do you agree with Ashley or the vast majority of Cardi fans? Check out the video and still shots above.