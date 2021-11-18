Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes released a joint statement Wednesday announcing their decision to part ways after two years together.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Cabello and Mendes shared on their respective Stories, per Us Weekly. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Rumors of a romance with Mendes first surfaced in July 2019, one month after Cabello ended her one-year relationship with Matthew Hussey. The following month, Camila publicly professed her love for Shawn while wishing him Happy Birthday on Instagram.

In Sept. 2019, Mendes admitted he was in a relationship, but wouldn’t confirm that he was dating Camila. “Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff, but it’s not just me in the relationship,” he responded to a fan. “There’s another person involved, and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding, you know?”

The two remained steady, even during the height of the pandemic where they quarantined together in Miami. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Mendes opened up about the idea of getting engaged to Cabello. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old,” he said. “I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”