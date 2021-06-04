Calvin Harris has dropped off his latest record “By Your Side,” featuring British singer Tom Grennan.

With the bright, sunflower cover art and the upbeat rhythm, the song is ripe for summer. In a new interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Harris said the song felt “nostalgic” to him but “in a nice way. The sort of thing that nobody else is making it, so that feels good. And regardless of how it does or whatever, it felt really nice to me.”

He continued, “I had the idea for a while, and I was kind of going through things that I forgot that I made. It was one of the things that sort of jumped out at me, and I thought, ‘Oh, I should finish this. This is nice.’”

He also shared that he asked Grennan to be on the track: “I couldn’t think of anyone else that could suit it, to be honest with you. The first thing is I liked [Grennan’s] voice a lot. I started following him on Instagram. And I was struck by his positivity, his relentless positivity in his posts. … So when I figured out what the song was going to sound like, he seemed like such an obvious choice.”

Listen to “By Your Side” at the top.