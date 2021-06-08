BUKU Music + Art Project has announced the lineup for its 50-plus artist, genre-spanning festival BUKU:Planet B, and it’s stacked.

The one-time-only fall version of the spring event will take place in New Orleans and prides itself on being “boutique in size.” But there’s nothing boutique about the popularity of who is scheduled to show up.

Playing the festival are Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Playboi Carti, EARTHGANG, Kaytranada, Pooh Shiesty, Ashnikko, Arlo Parks, Flo Milli, slowthai, $NOT, Yung Baby Tate and several others. The fest runs from Oct. 22-23, with presale on June 10 and general sale on June 14.

“For the past year, we’ve watched our fans step outside of their comfort zones and persevere through weird times,” said Dante DiPasquale, BUKU’s co-creator. “PLANET B is the result of us being inspired by them to do the same, and all of us at Team BUKU are excited to finally party with them again.”

In 2020, BUKU and charitable partner Upbeat Academy launched the Take Action Project (“TAP”), which has raised over $10,000 for racial justice, voting rights, and environmental sustainability orgs via campaigns for fans. This year, Upbeat Academy, which pushes music education for New Orleans youth, will also earn money from BUKU or Planet B ticket sales.

Check out the fest’s full lineup—and poster—below.