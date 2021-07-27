During BTS’ first-ever BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance, the Bangtan Boys covered Diddy and Faith Evans’ iconic hit “I’ll Be Missing You,” along with two of their own songs.

The boy band also performed their hits “Permission to Dance” and “Dynamite,” and gave a heartfelt shoutout to their fans. “It’s been almost two years we haven’t seen the ARMYs,” the group said. “It’s like 700 days and it’s the first time ever because sometimes we meet them three times, twice a day, and now it’s been a year or so. We miss all of you, BBC, ARMYs, everyone abroad and in Korea, too. It’s kind of like a message to all of you.”

BTS have had a killer year so far. “Butter” recently returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, adding an eighth week on top and tying for the chart’s longest-running No. 1 song of 2021, which was first achieved by Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” in January.

Ahead of the appearance, BBC Radio host Adele Roberts said in a press release that “[BTS] have been so passionate, so supportive, and have hoped for a Radio 1 Live Lounge since the first time we played the band. Four years later, BTS have broken records, barriers, and boundaries. That dream is now going to be a reality. I’m beyond excited for us to finally be hosting the biggest boy band in the world!”

Check out the group’s cover of Diddy and Faith Evans’ “I’ll Be Missing You” up top and see the “Dynamite” performance below: