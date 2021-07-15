Britney Spears is looking to formally charge her father with “conservatorship abuse.”

The 39-year-old singer announced her intentions during a Wednesday court hearing that addressed the shakeup in her legal team. Spears’ former court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, resigned from his role earlier this month, after representing the pop star since 2008. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved of the resignation and allowed Spears appoint her own attorney. The mother of two ultimately chose to replace Ingham with former federal prosecutor Mathew​​​​​​​ Rosengart, CNN reports.

During her Wednesday testimony, Spears reiterated her criticism of her father, Jamie Spears, who has lead her conservatorship since its inception 13 years ago. The artist told the court via phone that her conservatorship was “fucking abuse,” and highlighted some of the alleged ways her life has been controlled: She claimed she did not have a say in her diet, was forced to work 70-hour weeks, and was even prohibited from drinking coffee.

“I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse,” she told the court. “I want to press charges against my father today … I want an investigation into my dad.”

Spears went on to say that “this conservatorship has allowed my [Jamie] to ruin my life,” and said she was convinced those involved in her conservatorship “were trying to kill me.”

According to NBC News, Rosengart called on Jamie to step down from his daughter’s case, and said he intends to file a petition with the goal of ending Spears’ conservatorship.

“If he loves his daughter, it is time to step aside — to move forward,” Rosengart said.

Shortly after the hearing, Spears took to social media to celebrate the developments in her case. She shared a video of her riding a horse and told her fans that she felt “blessed.”