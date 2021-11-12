Britney Spears is officially free of the court-ordered conservatorship that has been in place since 2008.

CNN reports Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny terminated the arrangement on Friday, during what was the first court hearing since her father was suspended from the 13-year conservatorship in September.

Spears’ conservatorship was put into place after her highly-publicized mental breakdown in 2008. Her father Jamie Spears was appointed as co-conservator with Andrew Wallet, who resigned from the role in 2019. Bessemer Trust Co. was then added as a co-conservator with Jamie, who oversaw his daughter’s $60 million fortune up until September, when he was officially removed from the guardianship.

Friday’s announcement arrives nearly six months after Spears publicly asked the court to terminate her conservatorship during a hearing on June 23. She told the judge she considers the guardianship oversight to be “abusive” and that it has prevented her from having control over her finances, medical decisions, and other aspects of her life.

“I just want my life back,” Britney told the court. “It’s been 13 years and it’s enough.”

Shortly after today’s ruling was handed down, Spears took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support, ending her post with an updated spin on the popular #FreeBritney hashtag that has defined her conservatorship battle.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy,” she wrote. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen #FreedBritney.”