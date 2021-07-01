Brent Faiyaz is a master at taking his time. The R&B artist has returned to bless the soundscape with his latest offering, “Wasting Time,” featuring the certified lover boy himself, Drake, and produced by The Neptunes.

A common theme to many of his songs, like his recently released track “Gravity,” Brent croons about respecting his lover’s space, but still being willing to share his world with her. However, while Brent handles the ballads, Drake comes in and delivers a cool 32 bars where he hashes out his frustrations and distrust towards past lovers. Calling himself the “pessimist gold medalist,” Drake’s trust issues are illuminated by the way he describes having to “flush the magnums just so they not collecting my specimens.” These gripes are only bolstered by elite Neptune production.

We all know Drake has been really rapping this year, especially considering he has the best rap verse of the year so far with “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” Still, each verse that we’ve heard from Drizzy thus far has been feeling more introspective than usual, a possible indicator of the direction Certified Lover Boy might be going.