Boosie Badazz once again has a few choice words for Instagram.

The rapper, whose account was once again banned from IG, responded to comments made by Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, in an interview with The Breakfast Club. When asked by Charlamagne why Boosie had once again been banned from the platform, Mosseri said that Boosie’s account was suspended due to a violation of the platform’s “nudity policy.”

“How the hell my Instagram was took cause of nudity, it was took cause of fuckin’ racist. That’s why it was took,” the rapper said in a response video from his new Instagram account. He mentioned that the girl who posed nude with him in the contentious photo had “emoji’s over everything,” and that her Insta was given back to her a mere 3-4 days after her ban, whereas Boosie’s account has yet to be restored to him.