It’s no secret that Instagram had Boosie Badazz on a short leash after violating several community guidelines. But now, Boosie believes the platform and its owner, Mark Zuckerberg, is racist for removing his page again.

On Sunday, Boosie was forced to return to Twitter. There he sent a message aimed at Mark Zuckerberg.

“@zuck u just a racist,” the rapper wrote.

This week, Boosie shared behind-the-scenes footage of the visual for his recent single with DaBaby “Period.” In the clips, Boosie open-hand slaps a man in the store for disrespecting him. Instead of hiring a trained professional, Boosie put out an open call for an individual to take a blow from him for $554.

Boosie held up his end of the deal. Following the video shoot, he gave the man $554 and DaBaby was generous enough to give him an extra $200 tip. Despite the antic being a good-hearted stunt, Instagram decided to remove the video. The site also deleted the rapper’s Instagram page.

This isn’t the first time Boosie has been at odds with Zuckerberg and Instagram. Boosie was removed from Instagram in August 2020. Despite making several pleas to have his original page restored, Boosie was forced to make a new profile which he claims cost him millions in endorsements and other partnerships. Boosie made it clear during an interview with VladTV in December 2020 that he’s being targeted because of his race and profession.

“This is discrimination,” he said. “Something is wrong, somebody must be mad because I said their name wrong and they chastise me. … And my Black people are starting to tell me that ‘Boosie, this man is a racist. He knows you affect the Black community and make them smile every morning.’”

But, Boosie isn’t letting Zuckenberg or his perceived discrimination keep him off the app. The rapper has already made a new Insta under his real name, Torence Hatch.