Bobby Shmurda is shmoney dancing to the bank in his latest track, “Shomney,” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel.

Ahead of the track’s release, Shmurda dropped a trailer for the visuals as he, Quavo, and Rowdy all cheese with shmoney raining down from the heavens.

“Shmoney” finds the Brooklyn rapper harnessing his patented high energy and bringing his friends along to join in the party. “Shmoney” follows his previously released tracks “Splash” and “Cartier Lens.”

Bobby is no stranger to making electrifying tracks, either. In fact, the rapper took to Twitter a week ago to recall how his first viral moment, “Hot Nigga,” was a song he made with a $20 studio session.

“Too many people got a DREAM that they never chased, then go through life and be angry they never tried,” Bobby wrote. “Let me remind y’all ‘Hot N***a’ took $20 for 1 hour of studio time in the hood to create and that 1 hour of FOCUS changed my life and everyone around me FORVER #shmurda.”

He also told Complex this story, call with Jay-Z, and more during his recent episode of 360 with Speedy Mormon.

Watch the video for Bobby Shmurda’s new song “Shmoney” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel up top, and check out his new episode of 360 with Speedy Mormon down below.