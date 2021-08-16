A new lawsuit alleges that legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in 1965.

The Manhattan Supreme Court documents, reported by Page Six, claim that Dylan used to status to groom the girl—who is going by “J.C.”—“as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse” her multiple times at his Chelsea Hotel apartment and elsewhere.

“Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff,” the documents reads.

J.C., who is now 68 years old and living in Greenwich, Connecticut, claims in the suit that Dylan connected with the her to “lower [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

Dylan’s reps told TMZ that “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

The filing states that the emotional effects of the abuse have caused J.C. to seek medical treatment, have led to her depression, anxiety and humiliation, and “are of a permanent and lasting natures and have incapacitated plaintiff from attending her regular activities.”

The suit, which was filed Friday, came before the New York Child Victims’ Act look-back window closed. The window allowed victims to file suit regardless of how old the claims were, despite a statute of limitations.