A video of Blueface walking into a couple of rooms, some of which with bunk beds, and asking women about their preparation for getting tattoos, has recently been making rounds.

“You ready to get your tattoo today?,” Blueface asks one of the women, who is barely awake while lying on a bottom bunk. A latter clip appears to show the “Thotiana” rapper giving these women the ultimatum of getting tatted or going home. Check out the video below.

Last year, Blueface came forward with an explanation regarding his at-home reality show titled Blue Girls Club with episodes being released on OnlyFans. The “show” borrows elements from Bad Girls Club and features young female participants dancing, cohabitating, getting into fights, and now, getting tatted all under one roof.

“I don’t have relations with any of these women. The purpose of the show is to develop these women by exercising there temper attitude patience an composure,” he explained, per The Shade Room. “An I’m letting then use my platform as a second chance to chase there dreams without selling themselves to get by. We are all 1 family. They all have a past I just wanna change their future.”

Regardless of the explanation, Blueface has still become subject to public perception of these latest clips and the undeniably odd situation. When his name started trending on Twitter earlier today, some also drew comparisons to the currently incarcerated R. Kelly, who allegedly housed several women in a Georgia home and subjected them to sexual, physical and emotional abuse. See their reactions to the latest happenings at the Blue Girls Club quarters below.