Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers project has shared its first new track of 2021 and revealed plans for a big year ahead.

Antonoff dropped the new single “Stop Making This Hurt” alongside a Carlotta Kohl-directed video Monday, as a lead up to Bleachers’ third studio album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, set to release July 30 via RCA. The record will include “45” and the Bruce Springteen-featuring “Chinatown,” both of which were released in 2020, alongside eight other tracks.

Jack is set to perform the new single on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 26, as Bleachers becomes the first full group to play the show’s stage in over a year.

“‘Stop Making This Hurt’ is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people,” Antonoff said in a statement. “It’s a line that had been ringing in my head for years. i fell into a dark place after a loss and then starting to have that feeling of rage towards the depression—which is when you know there’s a way out. started looking at the people close to me in my life and finding all the ways we keep ourselves from breaking through.”

The musician, who has recently worked with Taylor Swift on her Grammy-awarded folklore and its sister album evermore, added that the song took on another meaning at the start of the pandemic, after it began “ringing more and more in my head.”

“i found myself banging at the door of the next phase of my life and to open brings up all the darkness from the past and what’s holding you back,” he wrote. “i could intellectualize it for days but what im truly left with is a voice in my head shouting ‘Stop Making This Hurt.’”

In addition to the album and single announcements, Bleachers will hit the road this fall to support Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, kicking off a run of more than 30 shows in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Sept. 11 and wrapping in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Nov. 6. See all the dates and the album’s tracklist here.