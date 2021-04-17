Following the news of New York rapper and former Bad Boy member Black Rob passing away at 51 years old, the rap community came together yet again to honor another rap giant.

The news broke on Saturday afternoon after entertainment manager Kal Dawson confirmed that Rob had passed away after dealing with health issues that recently became public. Mark Curry, a frequent collaborator of Rob and Diddy’s, also confirmed the news by sharing a tearful message on Twitter.

Mark Curry has revealed that former Bad Boy recording artist Black Rob has passed away.#RIPBlackRob pic.twitter.com/VGnC5wLGMM — Versey (@VerseyMusic) April 17, 2021

The rap community is still reeling after the loss of DMX last Friday. Black Rob had been dealing with health issues for the last few years and even shared his condolences about the passing of X. “I feel everything about X,” he said in an Instagram video that Dawson posted. “X was positive. Love to X.”

With more tragic news, friends and fans alike have come together to honor Black Rob and share tributes for the rapper. Check a few out down below. Rest in power, Black Rob.