BJ the Chicago Kid has shared his newest song “Make You Feel Good” with Lucky Daye.

Over Bongo ByTheWay’s smooth and intimate production, BJ and Daye sing about current and past situations with lovers. The song first appeared in BJ’s weekly BJ Wednesdays, his month-long Instagram series where he gave new music to his fans.

The Chicago singer has also revealed that he will be releasing his independent EP 4AM on July 23 via his label, M.A.F.E. Music. This will mark his official return to music as an independent artist, following his 2019 Grammy-nominated album 1123, which arrived via Motown Records.

“I am naturally a night owl and for creatives that stay up like me, 4 am in the morning is like the magic hour where all your best ideas flow. These songs are without a doubt some of my strongest!” BJ said in a statement, when asked the significance behind the title of his upcoming EP.

Stream “Make You Feel Good” below and stay tuned for the project.