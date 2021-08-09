Rising Brooklyn drill MC Bizzy Banks dropped his Same Energy project last month via Atlantic, and now he’s highlighting one of its standout tracks.

“Driftin’” is a strong showcase of what the rapper is capable of, and the newly released and lavishly edited video features him and some exotic cars playing up the title, with plenty of drifting on display. The arrival of the video comes not long after Bizzy made an appearance on Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album, Faith.

"'Driftin' was created because we was chilling in the studio talking about cars and I never cared for cars like I didn’t care about which car is faster which car is better I just looked at cars for transportation... and that’s why I start by saying, 'What’s a fast car, nevermind we just gone bend in whatever' as long as it’s gas in the car I feel like I'ma be good," said Bizzy Banks of the track and its new video.

Watch the “Driftin’” visual up top.