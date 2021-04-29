After revealing the news of her upcoming sophomore album earlier this week, Billie Eilish has decided to make fans happier than ever by delivering the new single “Your Power.”

The song and its mountainous, snake-featuring, Eilish-directed video mark the third single fans have heard off her July 30 album Happier Than Ever, following both “My Future” and “Therefore I Am.” The singer glides through an emotional guitar-strummed instrumental, with a powerful vocal performance touching on the abuse of power.

On Instagram Billie wrote, “this is one of my favorite songs i’ve ever written. i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power.”

In a world of New Music Friday drops seeing most of the buzz, Billie’s decision to promote the record with a Thursday single likely won’t have any major impact on the song’s success. Her previous single “Therefore I Am” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in November, while “My Future” spent some time at No. 6 last August, so the anticipation for new Billie material is certainly there, and it’s clear she has plenty of power on the charts.

The 16-track Happier Than Ever, which Eilish created entirely alongside her brother and super-producer Finneas during the pandemic, arrives via Darkroom/Interscope Records in just a couple months.

“This is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” Billie wrote in the Instagram album announcement this week. “i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”

Watch “Your Power” up top or stream it below Spotify here: