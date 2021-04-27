All signs pointed to a new Billie Eilish album on July 30, and now Billie herself has confirmed it’s on the way.

The Grammy-winning pop star, who dropped a teaser on Instagram Monday, has been spotted on Billboards across various cities, reading “album out July 30.” And on Tuesday, she shared the news of the new 16-track record with her Instagram followers, confirming the release date and promising a new single Thursday.

“MY NEW ALBUM ‘Happier Than Ever’ OUT JULY 30TH,” Billie wrote. “This is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!!”

The album will feature previous singles “My Future” and “Therefore I Am,” featuring no producers or songwriters outside of herself and her brother Finneas. The album will be released via deluxe and super deluxe box-sets, in two “exclusive color-way vinyl,” cassette, photo-book, and CD. Her next single drops Thursday at 9 a.m. PT.

Back in Feburary, Billie spoke with Stephen Colbert about recording a project in lockdown, saying she doesn’t think she’d make “the album at all” if it weren’t for COVID.

“That doesn’t mean it’s about COVID at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different,” Billie shared. “That’s just how it is. So, I have to thank COVID for that, and that’s about it.”

With the news of the sophomore record from Billie, the release would come two years after she shook the industry with her chart-topping debut, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, which has since been certified three-times platinum in the U.S. The album earned her and her brother Finneas Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical at the 2020 Grammys.

But Billie hasn’t been totally silent since her last effort. Along with dropping a handful of loose singles, her 2021 Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, has certainly held fans over until the next release.

Happier Than Ever releases July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Check out the tracklist below:

1. "Getting Older”

2. “I Didn’t Change My Number”

3. “Billie Bossa Nova”

4. “my future”

5. “Oxytocin”

6. “GOLDWING”

7. “Lost Cause”

8. “Halley’s Comet”

9. “Not My Responsibility”

10. “OverHeated”

11. “Everybody Dies”

12. “Your Power”

13. “NDA”

14. “Therefore I Am”

15. “Happier Than Ever”

16. “Male Fantasy”