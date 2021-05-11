Billie Eilish broke the internet multiple times following the reveal of her June British Vogue cover.

Outfitted in an array of form-fitting corsets, the shoot yielded the most revealing images of the singer that fans had ever seen, leading her to shatter Instagram records.

“It was so weird, the day that all those pictures came out, because I’d post one and then I’d see, ‘Billie Eilish has broken the record for the fastest picture ever liked!’ And then I would post another one, and it would say, ‘Billie Eilish just broke the other record she just broke with the new fastest picture ever liked!’” she told Stephen Colbert. “It’s been crazy. It’s been a very weird, surreal week.”

The 19-year-old continued, “It more just makes me never want to post again. I feel like I wanted to post more when less people cared, and now that more people care, it’s scary to me. But it’s amazing.”

She previously revealed her new platinum blond hair in mid-March on IG, a huge change from her neon green style she had for months. Apparently, when she appeared on the Late Show just two months ago, she had already bleached her hair but hid it under a Billie Eilish Halloween wig. “I was just as blond then as I am now,” she said, adding that the wig “was awful, it was the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Eilish performed her new Happier Than Ever album cut “Your Power” on the show, taking her stage to the desert and singing an acoustic version alongside Finneas. She recently revealed her forthcoming album is set to release in July and subsequently dropped the single in late April.

“It’s my favorite thing that I’ve ever created,” she said of Happier Than Ever. “I’m just so proud of it, and feel so cocky about it.”

She feels similarly about “Your Power,” calling it “my favorite song that I’ve ever written.” She continued, “I think that there’s just times in life when you should be allowed to feel cocky about something. I am very proud of myself with this song. I feel that I can never top it.”

Her new self-titled book Billie Eilish is also now available. The book documents her life from before her birth and through her childhood and career, and even includes photos of fans. “I thought it would be really cool to make a whole life-long story in pictures,” she said. “My life is kinda crazy and it’s cool to have a little memory of it.”