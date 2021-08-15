Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever is spending a second consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Happier Than Ever moved 85,000 equivalent album units, a 64 percent decline from the previous week, when her sophomore effort debuted with the fifth-largest week of 2021. It’s only the second album this year to spend its first two weeks at No. 1, joining Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album.

Of the 85,000 album equivalent units, 49,000 consisted of SEA units, which equaled 66.1 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs, while 36,000 were tied to album sales. Sitting in a distant second this week with 61,000 units is Sour from Happier Than Ever release party attendee Olivia Rodrigo.

Ahead of the release of Happier Than Ever, Billie reflected on what she hoped listeners would take away from her latest project in an interview with Vevo.

“The main thing that I would hope is, for people to hear what I say, and then go, ‘Oh, God, I feel like that I didn’t know that I felt like that. But this is how I feel,’ and maybe make a change in their life that makes them happier,” she said, per People. “I don’t want to get too specific, because I think it’s really for the listener to decide, I don’t want to put the ideas into their brains, because I want them to feel 100% that their own interpretation is the right interpretation.”

Eilish announced earlier this week that she will be joined by Willow, Duckwrth, Jessie Reyez, Jungle, Arlo Parks, and Girl in Red during various parts of her U.S. and international tour.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, Nas’ King’s Disease II finished third in its debut week after amassing 56,000 units, with 35,000 accounting for SEA units, and 19,000 comprising of album sales. Billboard notes the follow-up to last year’s King’s Disease, which was also co-executive produced by Hit-Boy, is his 15th project to reach the top 10, and his highest performing album in nearly a decade.