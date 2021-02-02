Apple TV+ has released the second official trailer for its forthcoming Billie Eilish documentary The World’s a Little Blurry.

Directed by R.J. Cutler, the Apple Original Film spotlights the singer’s “coming-of-age story” and her ascension to superstardom, as she maneuvers her professional and personal lives while creating and releasing her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

"I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something,” Eilish says in the trailer. “I have the same problem. I was like, ‘Why don’t I turn this into art instead of just living with it?’”

Her brother Finneas and parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell also appear in the film.

“It’s really about my life, me, in such a way that I was not expecting, and was pretty brutal to relive,” Eilish told Vanity Fair. "I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it. The fact that they have footage of it and you can see my emotions…”

In November, Eilish dropped her new song “Therefore I Am,” along with a music video that was shot on an iPhone. The World’s a Little Blurry is set to release in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Feb. 26. Watch the latest trailer up top.