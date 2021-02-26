It’s rare to receive films about artists that are as intimate as the new documentary about Billie Eilish, The World’s a Little Blurry. Then again, there are few artists as open to sharing their every move as Eilish is. She’s not craving attention, she just understands how difficult it is to be a teenager, and discussing these struggles can help the many fans who idolize her. The film is a generally sympathetic portrait of Eilish, who spends the documentary’s two-and-a-half hour runtime adjusting to a life in the spotlight. She’s quite literally one of the most famous people on the planet, and the film, directed by R.J. Cutler, does a great job capturing her transition from teen icon to global superstar.

The film, which is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, is less focused on big moments than the tiny ones that make up the life of a superstar. Cutler and his crew meticulously document Eilish’s everyday life: her struggles with her health, her failing relationship with her boyfriend, her extremely tight family unit, and her process of learning to drive. There are a ton of chill-inducing moments, like when Eilish gets ushered to the stage for her Coachella headlining spot. There are also occasional moments where Eilish snaps, like when a meet-and-greet with people connected to her label, Interscope, rubs her the wrong way. It appears to be an honest portrait of Eilish, which is increasingly rare in a landscape that lets celebrities have final cut. It’s what we’ve come to expect from Billie Eilish, one of the most honest and vulnerable musicians working today. Yes, she’s larger than life, but she’s also still a kid. The documentary does a good job of reminding us that she’s still growing.

After watching the film, we put together a list of 11 takeaways that stood out after an initial viewing. Dive in below and watch the documentary for yourself here.