Big Sean has finally got his wish.

Last year, Sean Don quote tweeted his label Def Jam urging them to help re-release his Detroit mixtape on streaming services.

Detroit is Sean’s breakout tape, released in 2012, and featured J. Cole, Juicy J, French Montana, Royce da 5’9”, Kendrick Lamar, and more. The tape paid homage to his hometown with stories by Common, Jeezy, and Snopp Dogg on why they love Detroit.

On Saturday, Sean made the announcement that Detroit would be re-mixed and remastered for streaming services next month. The rapper revealed the news on 313 Day, which is day where locals celebrate everything the Motor City has to offer.

Sean is still releasing visuals from 2020’s Detroit 2. He recently released a video for “Deep Reverence” with cameos by Snoop Dogg and Jay 305. He, alongside Nipsey Hussle, are nominated for Best Rap Performance at this year’s Grammys for the song.

On top of the Detroit news, Sean also shared a look at the vinyl for Detroit 2. Check that out below.