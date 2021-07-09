BIA has connected with Nicki Minaj for a remix of her track “Whole Lotta Money.”

The original version of the song was featured on BIA’s 2020 EP For Certain, which dropped back in December of 2020. BIA later shared a music video for the track in April of 2021. Head here to check it out. The track has been streamed over 70 million times since it was released and reached the No. 12 spot on the Spotify Viral 50 Chart.

Nicki and BIA talked about the new collab during an IG Live session on Thursday night prior to the release of the remix.

Take a listen to the new version of “Whole Lotta Money” up top through YouTube or below via Spotify.

BIA will also be hitting the road this summer with stops at Rolling Loud Miami on July 25, Chicago’s Lollapalooza on July 31, Life is Beautiful Festival Las Vegas on September 18, Austin City Limits Festival on October 1, Rolling Loud New York on Oct. 29., Day N Vegas Festival on November 13, and Rolling Loud California Festival on December 10.