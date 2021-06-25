BfB Da Packman has delivered his debut album, Fat N****s Need Love Too via Lunch Crew Company.

The 18-track project boasts features from a number of hip-hop’s stars, including Benny the Butcher, Coi Leray, Sada Baby, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, Payroll Giovanni, Zack Fox, and more. Alongside the album, Packman also dropped the video for “Weekend at Solomon’s,” where we see the Flint-born mailman-turned-rapper kicking it with his crew and his lover.

The album includes previously-released singles “Free Joe Exotic” with Sada and “Honey Pack.” Watch the video for “Weekend at Solomon’s” and stream Fat N****s Need Love Too below.