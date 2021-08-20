There’s a lot of new music to get into this week. Rod Wave and Lil Durk teamed up for their latest collaboration, “Already Won.” Dvsn and Ty Dolla Sign released their joint album Cheers to the Best Memories, featuring the standout single “Memories.” And Young Thug is gunning for another TikTok challenge with his new single, which is appropriately titled, “Tick Tock.” This week’s best music also includes songs from Kevin Abstract, Lorde, James Blakes, Sheff G, and more.

