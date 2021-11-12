We got new heat from some heavy-hitters this week. Beyoncé is back with “Be Alive,” which will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming motion picture, King Richard. Silk Sonic finally dropped their highly anticipated album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, featuring the standout track “After Last Night.” And Juice WRLD’s estate released a new posthumous record from his forthcoming album Fighting Demons. This week’s list also includes new music from Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Rick Ross, and more.

Check out the best new music this week below. And follow our playlist on Spotify here.