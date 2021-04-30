The month is closing out with some big releases. Baby Keem tapped Travis Scott for his first-ever collaboration with another artist on “Durag Activity.” DJ Khaled just dropped his 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, featuring a triumphant collaboration between Jay-Z and Nas on “Sorry Not Sorry.” 21 Savage also dropped the anticipated single “Spiral,” from the Saw movie franchise. The best new music of the week list rounds out with appearances from Lil Baby, Billie Eilish, Shelley, and more.

Check out the best songs of the week below. And follow our Spotify playlist to stay on top of what’s new here.