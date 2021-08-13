Once again proving to be one of the hardest working MC’s when it comes to rolling out music, Griselda’s Benny the Butcher returned today with a new EP titled Pyrex Picasso.

The 7-song EP, which features Conway the Machine, Rick Hyde, and Elcamino, follows in the footsteps of The Plugs I Met 2, the Harry Fraud-produced project that was released earlier this year. The new EP is a collection of songs recorded 3 years ago, according to Benny’s Instagram, and was recorded in its entirety in a single day. “Had to let that be known,” the rapper captioned the post on Insta, “go cop that shit.”

Prior to the release of Pyrex Picasso, Benny had a few choice words for copy cats who strived to imitate Griselda’s vibe.

“It’s crazy that n****s want to copy your moves just to be in competition with you,” Benny said in an Instagram story. “N****s want you to sharpen their sword so they can go and battle against you. Stop the bullshit. Pay homage. There’s only one Griselda, pussy.”

Griselda has continued to be a dominant force in hip-hop, and 2021 is shaping up to be no different. Westside Gunn recently took to Twitter to announce plans to drop two projects before the end of the year, and Benny, now two projects deep himself, has continued to tease the release of his Tana Talk 4 mixtape, which he said is coming very soon. The series fourth entry comes after 2018's Tana Talk 3, which helped put the world on to Benny’s power as an MC.

Check out Pyrex Picasso below: