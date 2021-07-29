It’s without question that Griselda revitalized and refurbished the gritty, dark sound of hip-hop for a newer generation. They also leaned on things like fashion, professional wrestling, and beat selection to make their aesthetic uniquely theirs. But like the NFL, rap can be a copycat league. Yet, to Benny the Butcher, imitation isn’t the sincerest form of flattery.

Benny recently took to his Instagram Stories where he blasted people for copying the style he, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine created just to turn around and say that they are better than the trio.

“It’s crazy that n*ggas want to copy your moves just to be in competition with you,” Benny said. “N*ggas want you to sharpen their sword so they can go and battle against you. Stop the bullshit. Pay homage. There’s only one Griselda, pussy.”

Benny the Butcher and Griselda are poised to continue their hostile takeover of the industry. Leading up to his Instagram PSA, Benny the Butcher has been teasing the release of his Tana Talk 4 mixtape. This will be the follow-up to 2018’s Tana Talk 3 which put the world on notice and set the stage (and created the title) for his critically acclaimed breakthrough mixtape, The Plugs I Met.

Griselda also took the stage at this year's Rolling Loud festival in Miami.